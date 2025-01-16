Rui Hachimura News: Ties season-high 23 points

Hachimura totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 victory over the Heat.

Hachimura's team-high 23 points in Wednesday's win also tied his season high. While Hachimura isn't relied upon to score in bunches every night, his 42.5 percent shooting from three helps provide spacing for LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the paint.