Rui Hachimura News: Will play against Sacramento

Hachimura (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Kiongs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura has been under the weather but feels good enough to play Saturday. He should see a larger role on the offensive side of the floor due to LeBron James (illness) being sidelined. Since and including Dec. 1, Hachimura has averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 35.9 minutes per game.