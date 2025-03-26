Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Will start vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Hachimura will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura will be in the first unit for the Lakers for the first time since returning from his extended absence due to a knee injury. In 50 games as a starter for Los Angeles this season, the veteran forward is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 41 percent from beyond the arc.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
