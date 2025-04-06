Rui Hachimura News: Will start vs. OKC

Hachimura will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After a one-game absence to manage a knee injury, Hachimura will be back on the floor Sunday in Oklahoma City while also being in the starting lineup with Dorian Finney-Smith set to come off the bench. In 54 games as a starter for the Lakers this season, the Gonzaga product is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 42 percent from beyond the arc.