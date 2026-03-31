Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Won't start vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Hachimura won't start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Luka Doncic back from his one-game suspension, Hachimura will retreat to the second unit. The 28-year-old forward has averaged 6.2 points and 2.2 rebounds across 20.6 minutes per game in his last five appearances off the bench.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
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