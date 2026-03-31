Rui Hachimura News: Won't start vs. Cleveland
Hachimura won't start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Luka Doncic back from his one-game suspension, Hachimura will retreat to the second unit. The 28-year-old forward has averaged 6.2 points and 2.2 rebounds across 20.6 minutes per game in his last five appearances off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 256 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 238 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More