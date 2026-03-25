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Russell Westbrook Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 1:44pm

Westbrook (foot) is out for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Westbrook will be sidelined for a third straight contest Thursday. The Kings don't have anything left to play for, so the team may be cautious about bringing the veteran back. Devin Carter could see another sizable workload in Westbrook's absence.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
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