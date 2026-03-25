Russell Westbrook Injury: Another absence coming
Westbrook (foot) is out for Thursday's game against Orlando.
Westbrook will be sidelined for a third straight contest Thursday. The Kings don't have anything left to play for, so the team may be cautious about bringing the veteran back. Devin Carter could see another sizable workload in Westbrook's absence.
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