Russell Westbrook Injury: May return after All-Star break
Westbrook (hamstring) could return to the floor for the Nuggets after the NBA All-Star break, says head coach Michael Malone, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Westbrook has missed six straight games for Denver due to a left hamstring strain. Denver has missed his impact in the backcourt, and once officially cleared to return, Westbrook will be a welcome addition to the rotation.
