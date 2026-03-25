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Russell Westbrook Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Westbrook was diagnosed with irritation in the join of the first toe in his right foot and does not have an established timeline to return, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Westbrook has been sidelined with what was previously reported as right foot soreness, but an MRI revealed that the injury is in the first toe of his right foot. Without an established timeline to return and the Kings eliminated from postseason contention, it's possible that the 2016-17 MVP could be sidelined for the rest of the regular season. In the meantime, Killian Hayes (foot), Devin Carter and Malik Monk should all continue to operate in elevated roles due to the absences of Westbrook and Nique Clifford (foot).

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
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