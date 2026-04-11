Russell Westbrook Injury: Out for season finale
Westbrook (toe) is out for Sunday's season finale against the Trail Blazers.
Westbrook will end the 2025-26 season having missed 11 consecutive games. Though the Kings struggled this season, Westbrook had a relatively strong year. In his 64 appearances, the veteran averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 56 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 110 days ago
-
General NBA Article
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2913 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More