Russell Westbrook Injury: Out for season finale

Westbrook (toe) is out for Sunday's season finale against the Trail Blazers.

Westbrook will end the 2025-26 season having missed 11 consecutive games. Though the Kings struggled this season, Westbrook had a relatively strong year. In his 64 appearances, the veteran averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes.