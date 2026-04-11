Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Westbrook (toe) is out for Sunday's season finale against the Trail Blazers.

Westbrook will end the 2025-26 season having missed 11 consecutive games. Though the Kings struggled this season, Westbrook had a relatively strong year. In his 64 appearances, the veteran averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
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