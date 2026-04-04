Russell Westbrook Injury: Out for Sunday
Westbrook (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Westbrook will miss his eighth game in a row and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against Golden State.
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