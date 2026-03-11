Russell Westbrook Injury: Out for Wednesday
Westbrook (quadriceps) is out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
Westbrook is dealing with a contusion and will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. Devin Carter (calf) and Malik Monk (ankle) are also out, so the Kings will likely need to rely heavily on Nique Clifford and Killian Hayes.
