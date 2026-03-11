Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook Injury: Out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Westbrook (quadriceps) is out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.

Westbrook is dealing with a contusion and will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. Devin Carter (calf) and Malik Monk (ankle) are also out, so the Kings will likely need to rely heavily on Nique Clifford and Killian Hayes.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook
