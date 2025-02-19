Fantasy Basketball
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Injury: Participates in practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 1:00pm

Westbrook (hamstring) participates in practice Wednesday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Westbrook has missed the last seven games while dealing with a left hamstring strain. Before going down with the injury, the veteran guard had carved out a role as a starter in Denver, averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 53.8 percent from the field in 20 straight games in the first unit for head coach Michael Malone.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
