Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook Injury: Remaining out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 6:14pm

Westbrook (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Westbrook will miss a second straight game Monday due to a left hamstring strain that he suffered against the 76ers on Friday. Christian Braun was inserted into the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Hornets on Saturday, and he will likely remain in the starting five Monday due to Westbrook's injury.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now