Russell Westbrook Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Westbrook won't play Sunday versus the Jazz due to right foot soreness.
Westbrook will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he should return for Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs. Killian Hayes should get all the run he can handle as the last true point guard standing on the Kings' roster for Sunday's game.
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