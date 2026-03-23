Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 2:29pm

Westbrook (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Westbrook is set for a second straight absence due to a right foot issue. Killian Hayes (foot) is questionable for the Kings, so there could be a significant opening for Devin Carter and Malik Monk in the backcourt if Hayes is ultimately downgraded to out. Westbrook's next opportunity to take the court will arrive Thursday in Orlando.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
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