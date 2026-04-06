Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 5:20pm

Westbrook (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Westbrook hasn't played since March 19 due to a right toe injury and is without a timetable for a return. He'll have just two more chances to suit up this season after Tuesday, with his next chance to play coming in Friday's rematch with Golden State.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
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