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Russell Westbrook Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 12:43pm

Westbrook (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

The veteran guard has no timetable for a return due to irritation in the joint of the first toe in his right foot. Given that the Kings are reeling in the standings, the club is probably not in a rush to push Westbrook to return.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
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