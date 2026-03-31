Russell Westbrook Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Westbrook (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
The veteran guard has no timetable for a return due to irritation in the joint of the first toe in his right foot. Given that the Kings are reeling in the standings, the club is probably not in a rush to push Westbrook to return.
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