Russell Westbrook Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Westbrook is out for Thursday's game against Dallas with a bruised right thigh.
The veteran guard's next opportunity to play comes Sunday against the Lakers. With Westbrook sitting out Thursday, Nique Clifford and Devin Carter should both see a larger share of backcourt minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push6 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball7 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 422 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More