Russell Westbrook News: Another mixed bag in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Westbrook racked up 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Westbrook continues to serve up a mixed bag when it comes to production, reflective of what he has done for the Nuggets throughout the season. Despite coming off the bench, he has closed in both games of the playoffs thus far, albeit replacing different players. The Nuggets will now need to win at least one game in Los Angeles should they hope to extend their season beyond round one.

