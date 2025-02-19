Russell Westbrook News: Available to play
Westbrook (hamstring) will be available for Thursday's game against Charlotte.
Westbrook missed Denver's final seven games before the All-Star break, but he practiced in full Wednesday and is no longer appearing on the injury report. Coach Michael Malone wasn't ready to name his starting lineup for Thursday, but it's likely that Westbrook reclaims a starting role after some strong performances in January.
