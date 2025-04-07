Russell Westbrook News: Bounces back off bench

Westbrook provided 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 loss to the Pacers.

Westbrook's final stat line didn't help Denver secure the victory, but there's no question this was a bounce-back effort for the veteran floor general, who had been heavily criticized in recent games. Despite the recent criticism and a few subpar performances, Westbrook is averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over his last five outings.