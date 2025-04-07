Russell Westbrook News: Bounces back off bench
Westbrook provided 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 loss to the Pacers.
Westbrook's final stat line didn't help Denver secure the victory, but there's no question this was a bounce-back effort for the veteran floor general, who had been heavily criticized in recent games. Despite the recent criticism and a few subpar performances, Westbrook is averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now