Russell Westbrook News: Close to another triple-double

Westbrook ended Sunday's 112-101 win over the Mavericks with 21 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes.

Westbrook finished just three assists away from recording what would've been his second consecutive triple-double. The veteran floor general has been thriving in a starting role, averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game across his last 10 starts.