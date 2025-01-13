Russell Westbrook News: Close to another triple-double
Westbrook ended Sunday's 112-101 win over the Mavericks with 21 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes.
Westbrook finished just three assists away from recording what would've been his second consecutive triple-double. The veteran floor general has been thriving in a starting role, averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game across his last 10 starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now