Russell Westbrook News: Double-double not enough Thursday
Westbrook contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 133-123 loss to the Pelicans.
It was Westbrook's first double-double since Jan. 14, and his 14th of the season. The 37-year-old guard no longer produces at an MVP level, but he's scored in double digits in five straight appearances, averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes.
