Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Double-double not enough Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Westbrook contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 133-123 loss to the Pelicans.

It was Westbrook's first double-double since Jan. 14, and his 14th of the season. The 37-year-old guard no longer produces at an MVP level, but he's scored in double digits in five straight appearances, averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
14 days ago