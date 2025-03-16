Fantasy Basketball
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Double-doubles in start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 8:52am

Westbrook accumulated 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Wizards.

The veteran point guard received the starting nod due to Aaron Gordon (calf) being sidelined in the second night of a back-to-back set. Westbrook finished as the club's third-leading scorer and recorded a game-high 11 assists en route to his 10th double-double on the season. The 36-year-old will likely continue to join the starting five whenever Gordon is sidelined due to injury management. Westbrook has made 32 starts this season, during which he has averaged 14.9 points, 6.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.2 minutes per game.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
