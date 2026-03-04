Russell Westbrook News: Drops seven dimes in loss
Westbrook provided 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Suns.
Westbrook continues to plod through the schedule with solid totals during Sacramento's lost season. Injuries have curtailed his output recently, but his 31 minutes of court time were an encouraging sign. It's way too soon to bench Westbrook, but he's almost certain to go elsewhere after his one-year deal expires, and the Kings need to start inspecting value on the bench as they look to rebuild.
