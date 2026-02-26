Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Drops team-high 22 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Westbrook finished with 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 128-97 loss to the Rockets.

The 22 points were a team high in the rout, as only three other Kings even managed to score in double digits. Westbrook has topped 20 points in back-to-back games, but consistent playing time could be tough to come by for the 37-year-old with Sacramento in full tank mode -- through eight games in February he's played more than 30 minutes only twice, averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.5 boards and 1.9 threes in 24.4 minutes a contest.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
