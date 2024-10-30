Russell Westbrook News: Efficient effort in OT win

Westbrook totaled 22 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime victory over the Nets.

After failing to score in double digits during his first three games with Denver, Westbrook broke out Tuesday by drawing plenty of contact and converting at the free-throw line. The 35-year-old guard averaged a career-low 11.1 points a game with the Clippers in 2023-24 and likely won't be a consistent offensive threat at this stage of his career, but he can still deliver occasional upside from the Nuggets' second unit.