Russell Westbrook News: Flirts with double-double
Westbrook posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 win over the Pacers.
Westbrook finished one rebound shy of a double-double in the victory. The veteran helped to break a three-game skid with a triple-double against Chicago in the last game, but left most of Tuesday's heavy lifting to Devin Carter, who stepped in and scored 24 points in just 16 minutes.
