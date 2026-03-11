Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Westbrook posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 win over the Pacers.

Westbrook finished one rebound shy of a double-double in the victory. The veteran helped to break a three-game skid with a triple-double against Chicago in the last game, but left most of Tuesday's heavy lifting to Devin Carter, who stepped in and scored 24 points in just 16 minutes.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook
