Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Gets starting nod sans Murray

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Westbrook will start in Monday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Jamal Murray (ankle) sidelined, Westbrook will pick up his seventh start through 27 regular-season outings. Over six appearances in the starting five, the veteran point guard has averaged 14.8 points, 8.7 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals across 32.5 minutes per contest.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now