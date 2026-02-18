Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Westbrook (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Westbrook missed the Kings final game before the All-Star break due to left ankle soreness. The veteran point guard has moved past the injury and will be a full-go for Thursday's contest. With Zach LaVine (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) out for the season, plenty of usage should be available for Westbrook going forward.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook
