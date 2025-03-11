Russell Westbrook News: Hits for 16 in spot start

Westbrook finished Monday's 140-127 win over Oklahoma City with 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block over 33 minutes.

With Aaron Gordon (calf) unavailable, Westbrook slid into the starting five and dished his highest assist total since Feb. 20. The 36-year-old guard is a long way from his days of being a nightly threat for a triple-double, but Westbrook can still be productive. He's drained at least one three-pointer in seven straight games (three starts), averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 29.6 minutes over that stretch.