Russell Westbrook News: Hits for 26 points

Westbrook amassed 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Celtics.

Westbrook has been a mainstay in the starting lineup during Aaron Gordon's (calf) absence, and the results have been generally positive. The team was 4-2 in the scenario prior to Tuesday's loss, and Nikola Jokic's (illness) absence was partially responsible for Tuesday's defeat. Although Westbrook's best games are behind him, he still can generate excellent multi-category contribution and holds legitimate fantasy value despite his usual role with the second unit.