Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Leads off bench in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Westbrook finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 loss to Cleveland.

Westbrook provided a nice spark off Denver's bench in Thursday's contest, leading the Nuggets second unit in scoring, assists and blocks while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total. Westbrook has reached double figures in scoring in 10 outings this season, eight of which have come off the bench.

