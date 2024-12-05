Russell Westbrook News: Leads off bench in defeat
Westbrook finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 loss to Cleveland.
Westbrook provided a nice spark off Denver's bench in Thursday's contest, leading the Nuggets second unit in scoring, assists and blocks while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total. Westbrook has reached double figures in scoring in 10 outings this season, eight of which have come off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now