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Russell Westbrook News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Westbrook (quadriceps) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Westbrook missed Wednesday's loss to Charlotte due to a right quadriceps contusion, though he's set to return against one of his former teams Saturday. With the veteran point guard returning to the lineup, Killian Hayes is expected to slide to the second unit. Over five March appearances, Westbrook has averaged 17.6 points, 8.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per contest.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
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