Russell Westbrook News: Not starting Friday

Westbrook is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Warriors.

The Nuggets rested their entire starting unit against the Spurs on Wednesday but will be close to full strength for this contest, so Westbrook will continue playing with the second unit. The move is a bit puzzling since Jamal Murray (hamstring) won't be available, but it seems head coach Michael Malone likes what he sees from Westbrook in the second unit. Christian Braun is starting at the de-facto point guard role for this matchup.