Russell Westbrook News: Notches triple-double in win

Westbrook closed Friday's 124-105 win over the Nets with 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

Westbrook is the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, and he joined Nikola Jokic in a triple-double party. Friday marked Westbrook's 203rd triple-double, and a premature exit from Jamal Murray (knee) likely helped him reach the milestone. Aaron Gordon's (calf) extended absence has placed Westbrook center stage due to the first-unit shift that accommodates the absence. He's responding with quality numbers and is a nightly triple-double threat.