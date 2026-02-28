Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Off injury report for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Westbrook (thigh) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Westbrook missed Thursday's win over Dallas due to a right thigh contusion, though he's set to play Sunday. The veteran point guard's return will likely push Devin Carter to the bench. In eight February appearances, Westbrook averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 24.4 minutes per game.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
8 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago