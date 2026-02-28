Russell Westbrook News: Off injury report for Sunday

Westbrook (thigh) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Westbrook missed Thursday's win over Dallas due to a right thigh contusion, though he's set to play Sunday. The veteran point guard's return will likely push Devin Carter to the bench. In eight February appearances, Westbrook averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 24.4 minutes per game.