Russell Westbrook News: Outstanding efficiency Monday

Westbrook closed Monday's 132-121 victory over Utah with 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 33 minutes.

Posting a triple-double is an impressive feat in its own right, but Westbrook also did it by going perfect from the field. As if that wasn't enough, he also made his presence felt on the defensive end with four steals, marking the 16th time this season in which he recorded two or more swipes. Even though Westbrook has mostly played off the bench, he's been very productive when handed a starting role. He's averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.5 steals per contest across 10 starts so far.