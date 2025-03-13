Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Pops for 19 in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Westbrook logged 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his second straight start as the Nuggets go with a smaller lineup while Aaron Gordon (calf) is sidelined, Westbrook had an efficient shooting night while nabbing his highest steal total since Jan. 4. The veteran guard has scored in double digits in five of six March appearances, averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks to begin the month.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now