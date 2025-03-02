Russell Westbrook News: Provides boost offensively in start
Westbrook closed Sunday's 110-103 loss to Boston with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes.
Westbrook got the starting nod Sunday with Aaron Gordon (ankle) inactive, providing a lift to Denver offensively by finishing as one of three Nuggets with six or more assists to go along with a double-digit scoring total. Westbrook has started in 28 contests this season, recording at least 10 points and five assists in 16 of those outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now