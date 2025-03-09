Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Provides lift despite shooting woes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 7:35pm

Westbrook contributed four points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

Westbrook struggled shooting from the field Sunday but still made a large impact off the bench for Denver, leading all second-unit players in rebounds and assists over a bench-high minute total. Westbrook finished as one of three Nuggets with a double-digit rebound total, his eighth outing of the season with 10 or more boards. He has posted at least 10 rebounds and five assists in seven contests.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now