Russell Westbrook News: Provides lift despite shooting woes

Westbrook contributed four points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

Westbrook struggled shooting from the field Sunday but still made a large impact off the bench for Denver, leading all second-unit players in rebounds and assists over a bench-high minute total. Westbrook finished as one of three Nuggets with a double-digit rebound total, his eighth outing of the season with 10 or more boards. He has posted at least 10 rebounds and five assists in seven contests.