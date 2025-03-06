Russell Westbrook News: Puts up 25 points in win

Westbrook supplied 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Kings.

Westbrook had a successful evening, connecting on 50 percent of his shots and drilling four three-pointers in the victory. SOme of Westbrook's best totals have come with the first unit, and the Nuggets are 21-8 when they insert Westbrook into the starting five. It's worth noting that the Nuggets also went 7-0 during Westbrook's recent seven-game absence.