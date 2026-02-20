Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Quiet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:10am

Westbrook produced five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 loss to the Magic.

Westbrook missed the Kings' final game before the All-Star break due to left ankle soreness, and despite reprising his role in the starting lineup, the veteran saw a reduced workload as his team was blown away early. With the Kings not playing for much down the stretch, it will be interesting to see if Westbrook's role is impacted.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
19 days ago