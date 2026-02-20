Russell Westbrook News: Quiet in loss
Westbrook produced five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 loss to the Magic.
Westbrook missed the Kings' final game before the All-Star break due to left ankle soreness, and despite reprising his role in the starting lineup, the veteran saw a reduced workload as his team was blown away early. With the Kings not playing for much down the stretch, it will be interesting to see if Westbrook's role is impacted.
