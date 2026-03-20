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Russell Westbrook News: Quiet scoring night in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Westbrook registered 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 loss to Philadelphia.

Westbrook struggled to get much going on the glass for a second straight game, finishing with just three boards after recording just one rebound in his previous outing. While his scoring and rebounding have dipped recently, the veteran guard remains the primary engine for Sacramento's offense, as he has now reached at least eight assists in six consecutive appearances. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status for the remainder of the season; as the Kings look to secure a higher lottery pick, Westbrook will likely continue to miss games here and there as part of the team's tanking strategy.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
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