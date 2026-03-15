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Russell Westbrook News: Records triple-double in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Westbrook provided 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Clippers.

Westbrook posted his second triple-double over his last three appearances after a one-game absence. He's hit the milestone seven times this season, which places him fifth in the category. Although the unlikely win doesn't change the Kings' fortunes, Westbrook was aided by a host of productive performers who figure to be a big part of the team's rebuild next season.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
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