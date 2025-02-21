Russell Westbrook News: Seven assists in return Thursday

Westbrook registered eight points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and three rebounds over 26 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 win over the Hornets.

Westbrook struggled with efficiency during his return from a seven-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. However, the veteran playmaker did lead the Nuggets' bench in assists during his limited run. Westbrook became a mainstay in the starting five during January, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he eventually reclaims his role in the starting five.