Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Shifting back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Westbrook isn't starting Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Westbrook drew a spot start due to the absence of Christian Braun on Monday against the Kings, but the 36-year-old will return to his usual reserve role Thursday night. He's been far less productive off the bench of late, as he's been held to 10 or fewer points in each of his last four appearances off the bench.

