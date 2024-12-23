Fantasy Basketball
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Shines off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Westbrook finished Sunday's 132-129 overtime win over the Pelicans with 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes.

Westbrook was impressive in this tight win over New Orleans, finishing as the team's third-best scorer despite coming off the bench and also filling out the stat sheet admirably. From a purely statistical perspective, Westbrook remains valuable in fantasy even when considering his bench role. The veteran has scored 18 or more points in his last three games, averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest in that stretch.

