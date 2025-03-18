Russell Westbrook News: Shines with triple-double in win

Westbrook posted 12 points (5-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 16 assists, two blocks and three steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 114-105 win over the Warriors.

Westbrook took over at point guard for Jamal Murray (ankle) and posted his fourth triple-double of the season. Although the veteran has been the odd man out of the first unit when the team is fully healthy, the recent tandem of Westbrook and Murray has proven to be a successful formula for the Nuggets. His potential is uncapped when he receives first-unit minutes, but Westbrook's only chance of getting them consistently is a demotion for Christian Braun (foot), which is unlikely.