Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Slotted to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 4:00pm

Westbrook will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Westbrook will move to the bench Sunday after starting the last four games, and he'll be replaced by veteran big man DeAndre Jordan in the first unit. In his last three games in a reserve role, Westbrook has averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now